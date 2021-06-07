Advertisement

Bay College announces summer concerts

The first concert is June 29.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s summer concert series is starting in just a few weeks. There are three dates, all on Tuesday evenings at the First Presbyterian Church in Escanaba.

The first concert on June 29th features an accomplished accordionist. The second concert is July 20th and the last will be August 10th.

“My father started this concert series back sometime in the 80s. My dad served on the board at the community college here for 25 years. He and my mother were both string players and he thought we needed some music in the area,” said Ann Wood, director for the event.

Bay College’s summer concerts have been a part of the Escanaba community for about 40 years. The concerts are on Tuesdays to avoid overlapping events with Music Mondays and Escanaba band concerts on Wednesdays.

All concerts start at 7:30 in the evening. Tickets are $10 per person or $5 for Bay College faculty and staff and can be purchased online or at the door.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in summer 2019. (WLUC Photo)
UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment
A parcel of land, near the Lake Superior shoreline, from We Energies that now belongs to the...
Marquette gets 1,000 feet of Lake Superior beach from utility
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fatal crash in Mackinac County on Saturday
A bald eagle as it reaches the Calumet Waterworks beach, following a swim in Lake Superior on ...
Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

Latest News

Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock
Veteran’s Memorial Park rededicated in Hancock
Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
Golf carts completely damaged in Menominee fire
The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton
The Fire Station opens new store in Houghton
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations
Local HVAC businesses see increase in calls for air conditioning installations