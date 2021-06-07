Bay College announces summer concerts

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s summer concert series is starting in just a few weeks. There are three dates, all on Tuesday evenings at the First Presbyterian Church in Escanaba.

The first concert on June 29th features an accomplished accordionist. The second concert is July 20th and the last will be August 10th.

“My father started this concert series back sometime in the 80s. My dad served on the board at the community college here for 25 years. He and my mother were both string players and he thought we needed some music in the area,” said Ann Wood, director for the event.

Bay College’s summer concerts have been a part of the Escanaba community for about 40 years. The concerts are on Tuesdays to avoid overlapping events with Music Mondays and Escanaba band concerts on Wednesdays.

All concerts start at 7:30 in the evening. Tickets are $10 per person or $5 for Bay College faculty and staff and can be purchased online or at the door.

