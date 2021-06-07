Advertisement

Bald eagle cools down with Lake Superior swim

A bald eagle used a breaststroke to swim to the Lake Superior shore in Houghton County on Sunday afternoon.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Humans weren’t the only ones cooling off in the waters of the Great Lakes this weekend.

The video above shows a bald eagle taking a swim in Lake Superior at the Calumet Waterworks Park beach on Sunday.

According to the National Audubon Society, which protects birds and the places they call home, “sea eagles” of which the bald eagle is included, often use swimming as a “sort of a fallback approach” when fishing.

“Sometimes the birds dive for food at the water’s surface only to discover that it’s bigger than they calculated,” the Audubon said in an online article.

The birds can then be seen swimming with a breaststroke motion, to get back to shore to dry off and regroup.

Record heat was recorded throughout Upper Michigan, with many areas reaching temperatures into the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

