Yoga studio moves to new bigger location in Ishpeming

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A yoga studio in Ishpeming had its grand re-opening on Sunday.

Rise UP Yoga Studio moved to a bigger studio located at 1000 Country Lane Suite 600.

They have been conducting virtual classes since last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they are open 7 days a week offering YOD, yoga flow sessions and beginners workshops. You can participate in person or, even, virtually for some classes.

For a limited time they will have student discounts, “Bring a friend for free” days and membership discounts.

The owner, Kellie Boase, said yoga is beneficial for everyone.

“It brings you to a level of awareness that you didn’t even think was possible,” Boase said. “It allows you to practice mental health and it allows you to take time that’s very needed for yourself.”

To find out when classes are and get more details about discounts and membership fees, visit Rise UP’s website.

