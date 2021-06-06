Volunteers build new garden outside school in Keweenaw County

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - During the school year, some of Meg North’s students at Horizons Alternative High School designed an outline for a new garden at the school. On Saturday, that idea became an actuality.

“We have these incredible volunteers that showed up to help us actually build the garden and bring our design to the reality stage,” said North.

Almost 20 volunteers worked in the hot weather to construct the garden and give it soil. Some of the funds for the project were provided by a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) grant.

MSU Extension educator Abbey Palmer helped lead the initiative and implement important components.

“When someone’s going to take care of {the garden} during the summer,” Palmer said, “what’s going to make that easy? How do we make it accessible to the most number of people?”

Palmer says this garden would help students learn about soil health as well as growing fresh food and cooking it themselves. She also says schools and surrounding communities may not be the only ones who could be intrigued by this idea.

“I think that there are some farmers who might be involved in supporting this,” Palmer stated, “because they want to see a next generation of farmers get interested in agriculture.”

As for North, she already has plans for what her students could plant first.

“We want to plant our own salsa garden so the students can then make their own salsa from our school yard,” she explained.

The garden will have a water system and cover crop implanted by the end of next week. North says students will be able to start planting vegetables this coming fall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.