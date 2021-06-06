Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash at busy Negaunee intersection

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy intersection in Negaunee hosts its second crash this year.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon at the intersection of US-41 and Croix Street.

According to the Negaunee City Police, a Toyota Corolla suffered severe front-end damage and was towed away, but the driver was unharmed.

The Jeep at fault received some corner side damage on the driver’s side. The driver was reportedly injured but refused medical treatment.

The Negaunee City Fire Department and the Marquette County Sheriff Department also responded to the scene and re-directed traffic heading in both directions.

Some cars had to drive through the Holiday gas station to get back on to US-41.

The Jeep driver has been cited for failure to yield.

