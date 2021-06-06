Advertisement

Pop-up vinyl record show at Marquette brewery

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If your record collection needs an update, a pop-up shop in Marquette is here to spice it up.

You can grab some records at the 8th Edition Vinyl Record Show located on the second floor of Ore Dock until June 6.

The inventory ranges from over 2500 records to shirts, CDs, cassettes and even Star Wars toys. You can find various genres like country, classical, jazz, blues, rap and folk.

The vendor Geoff Walker said record shopping connects you to the outside world.

“The experience of looking through records is a great way for people to learn about cultures and other people, languages and history and there are places in Marquette to do that,” Walker said. “But I brought a bunch of stuff that maybe they don’t have,” Walker said.

The record show will continue at noon until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

If you missed the show this weekend, they will be back August 5-8.

