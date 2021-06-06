Marquette, Ishpeming and Norway, plus Dollar Bay earn Upper Peninsula Boys Track and Field crowns

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -

https://www.mhsaa.com/portals/0/Documents/BTR/2021Finals/upd1boys.txt (Copy and Paste for Division One)

Divisions Two and Three Individual results can be found at mhsaa.com or superiortiming.com

Division One

1. Marquette 140

2. Gladstone 93

3. Kingsford 65

4. Houghton 53

5. Sault Ste. Marie 42

6. Escanaba 38

7. Calumet 37

Division Two

1. Ishpeming 95

1. Norway 95

3. Iron Mountain 85

4. St. Ignace 61

5. Newberry 54

6. Gwinn 44

7. L’Anse 42

Division Three

1. Dollar Bay 67

2. Pickford 55

3. Rapid River 47

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 42

5. North Central 41.5

6. Brimley 33

6. Stephenson 33

