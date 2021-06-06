Ishpeming church holds annual pet and bike blessing

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming church is making sure all aspects of people’s lives are being taken care of.

The Trinity Lutheran Church held its annual pet and bike blessing Sunday morning.

Furry friends, stuffed animals, and bicycles were blessed during Sunday’s service.

“It’s just important to acknowledge all aspects of everyone’s life and that those pieces of their life are just as important as being here and we appreciate them coming with parts of their life to share with us,” said Pastor of Faith at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stacy Pethke.

The church will be hosting a “Boats, Beer, and Bibles” blessing event at 7 P.M. at Shag Lake on June 26.

