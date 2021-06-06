“Ice Cream with a View”: The Island Ice Cream Store now open at Marquette’s Presque Isle Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spending a hot summer day at Presque Isle Park just got better when you can also stop in for ice cream.

The Island Ice Cream Store, operated by Vango’s Pizza, is open for business at the lakeview park.

Prices start from $2.25 for a mini scoop up to $5.25 for a triple scoop with a waffle cone, and features local flavors from Jilbert’s Dairy: Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Mackinac Island Fudge, Moose Tracks, Praline Pecan, Rainbow Sherbet, Rum Cherry, Sea Salt Caramel, Strawberry, Superman, Vanilla and Zanzibar.

It’s enough to cool a sizzling day and reward your sweet tooth.

Co-owner Jack Caron has been running this part of the family business eight years and running, and said operations have been non-stop.

And they’re happy to serve ice cream again for the summer -- after being closed last year during the height of the pandemic.

“We started power-washing everything, we started cleaning everything, we started assembling our crew here. This store has been around since I was way even thought of! So just hearing the little stories of how (guests) are glad that we’re open, it’s just great,” Caron said.

The Island Ice Cream Store is located on Peter White Drive at Presque Isle Park, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on the ice cream shop, visit Vango’s Pizza Facebook Page.

