Houghton County Fairgrounds holds rummage and vendor sale

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a rummage and vendor sale was held for the 5th straight year at the Houghton County Fairgrounds.

At least 10 copper country vendors were at the exhibit building and selling antiques, clothing, toys, and even sports cards.

Each vendor had to pay $15.00 for a spot. The money will go toward this year’s Houghton County Fair as well as a project for a new blacktop in the building.

The Houghton County Fair’s board expects to have all activities this year if everything goes according to plan.

“You’re going to have the motocross races,” said board member Chris Miller. “You’re going to have the demolition derby. You’re going to have the exhibition buildings and the animal exhibits. It’s going to be total family fun for three whole days.”

Last year’s fair activities were mostly cancelled because of COVID-19. This year, the fair is scheduled from August 26-28.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.