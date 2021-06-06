Advertisement

Houghton County Fairgrounds holds rummage and vendor sale

Vendors pay for spots, with money going toward upcoming Houghton County Fair
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a rummage and vendor sale was held for the 5th straight year at the Houghton County Fairgrounds.

At least 10 copper country vendors were at the exhibit building and selling antiques, clothing, toys, and even sports cards.

Each vendor had to pay $15.00 for a spot. The money will go toward this year’s Houghton County Fair as well as a project for a new blacktop in the building.

The Houghton County Fair’s board expects to have all activities this year if everything goes according to plan.

“You’re going to have the motocross races,” said board member Chris Miller. “You’re going to have the demolition derby. You’re going to have the exhibition buildings and the animal exhibits. It’s going to be total family fun for three whole days.”

Last year’s fair activities were mostly cancelled because of COVID-19. This year, the fair is scheduled from August 26-28.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Two-vehicle crash at busy Negaunee intersection
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Fire at North Shore Golf Course
Fire at Menominee golf course
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Youth services area at the Peter White Public Library
Peter White Public Library brings back summer reading programs
Peter White Public Library youth services area.
Summer Reading Program
The over 1,000 acre park offers camping, swimming, fishing, hiking and more
Van Riper State Park prepares for busy camping season
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Houghton County Fairgrounds holds rummage and vendor sale
Houghton County Fairgrounds holds rummage and vendor sale