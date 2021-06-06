Advertisement

Chance a.m. showers then clearing towards a hot and breezy Sunday

Combination of hot, windy and drier conditions elevates the fire danger risk Sunday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT
Shower and isolated thunderstorm activity continue in the Upper Peninsula under the influence of low pressure and an associated frontal boundary. The system is expected to lift north of the region towards Sunday midday as southwesterly wind component strengthens. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the U.P. into the afternoon, and with the combination of daytime heat, low relative humidity and gusty winds, fire danger is high for Sunday.

Find National Weather Service (NWS) Alerts HERE

Stay cool for Sunday! Tips on heat safety from the NWS can be found HERE

Sunday: Chance of rain showers in the morning, then gradually clearing towards the afternoon for mostly sunny sky conditions; hot and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 70s-90s (cooler in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Michigan shores)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

