Westland man injured in ATV crash

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Westland man is in recovery after rolling his ATV in Wells Township Friday evening.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department received report of an ATV crash around 5:20 p.m. on County Road SAA near County Road 426.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 57-year-old Patrick Pierzchala was driving south on County Road SAA when he lost control and rolled his ATV. He was thrown from the ATV and received multiple injuries. Pierzchala was transported to UP Health System in Marquette for evaluation and treatment.

The Sheriff’s Department says Pierzchala was not wearing a helmet and was cited for careless driving. He was driving a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Wells Township Fire and Forsyth Township EMS.

