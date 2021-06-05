Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new coffee trailer made its first appearance at the Marquette Farmers Market today.

Misery Bay Cold Brew launched in Marquette about a year ago. The cold brew is served on tap at Dead River Coffee and recently started selling bottled drinks in local stores.

On Saturday, Owner Sloan Dorr tested her newly bought and customized trailer for the first time at the Marquette Farmers Market, serving cold brews on tap and bottled brews.

She hopes the trailer will help Misery Bay Coffee become more established in the community.

“Having people come up [today] and say ‘Oh I’ve tried your product from buying it at Phil’s 550 or Lakeshore Depot and I can’t believe you’re here now’,” says Dorr. “Having customers who I don’t see at the coffee shop come up and see that we also have kind of a physical location,”

Dorr says her goal is to get a permit for the trailer and sell coffee at the beach this summer.

