Marquette County libraries accepting prom dress donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you don’t know what to do with your old prom dress, some Marquette County libraries have a solution for you.

Peter White Public Library Teen Services is hosting their first Prom Dress Swap.

How it works is, you donate your old prom dress now and in exchange you’ll get a ticket to choose another dress during the dress swap event in March 2022.

You do not need to donate a dress in order to attend the event next year but those who donate get access to the event before the public does.

You must be in grades 9-12 in order to get a ticket to the 2022 Prom Dress Swap.

All the dresses will be free.

“It can be any formal gown, as long as it’s a nice formal gown,” PWPL Teen Services Coordinator, Amanda Pierce, said. “If you bring it in this year and you drop it off give me your name and email and I’ll email you in the spring when you’re ready. Then, you’ll get to come in the night before.”

The drop off locations in addition to the Peter White Public Library are Negaunee Public Library, Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library and Forsyth Township Public Library.

