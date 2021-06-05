Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
The golf cart is a 2007 white Yamaha with a number 7 on the passenger side. It is a two-person cart.
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff Department is trying to track down a reportedly stolen golf cart in Twin Lakes.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, a golf cart was stolen from the Wyandotte Hills/Omer’s Golf Course.
The golf cart was last seen at the golf course on Friday, June 4th. It was reported stolen Saturday morning.
If you have information on where the golf cart may be, contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department at 906-482-0055 or the Wyandotte Hills/Omer’s Golf Course at 906-288-3720.
