Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff Department is trying to track down a reportedly stolen golf cart in Twin Lakes.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a golf cart was stolen from the Wyandotte Hills/Omer’s Golf Course.

The golf cart was last seen at the golf course on Friday, June 4th. It was reported stolen Saturday morning.

The golf cart is a 2007 white Yamaha with a number 7 on the passenger side. It is a two-person cart.

If you have information on where the golf cart may be, contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department at 906-482-0055 or the Wyandotte Hills/Omer’s Golf Course at 906-288-3720.

