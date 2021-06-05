Advertisement

Big turnout for Community Resource Fair in Marquette

Volunteers work the Community Resource Fair in Marquette
Volunteers work the Community Resource Fair in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County based health care groups teamed up with volunteers for the third annual Community Resource Fair Friday afternoon. The fair gathered groups that deal with day-to-day health and social needs including UP Health System-Marquette, U.P. Home Health and Hospice and Habitat for Humanity.

The Feeding America Mobile Food Truck was also on site to provide groceries to those in need. The fair also offered a drive-thru for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Part of why we do this is to provide information to the community, there are so many organizations here that are able to serve and help you in times of need and that’s really important all the time but even more so right now as we continue to come out of this pandemic, so we’re here to provide education and information and it’s something we want to continue to bring back to the community on an annual basis,” said Melissa Holmquist, CEO of U.P. Health Plan.

The fair is hosted by the Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions. It was free and open to the public.

