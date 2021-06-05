The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll races on

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll bike race rolled on Saturday -- returning this year as a live and in-person race.

Hundreds cheered racers to the finish line at Marquette Commons -- from supporters to volunteers.

The Iron Range Roll is a 16-mile downhill race from Ishpeming to Marquette on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

The event was put on by the networking and professional development group Connect Marquette with a focus on community-building -- featuring youth enrichment programs like Start the Cycle.

It was 12-year-old Tristan Dieterle’s first mountain bike race, after previously competing in fat tire bike racing.

“I met a lot of fun people on the trails. And I’m in Start the Cycle, so I met a lot of new people. It was just fun to ride and awesome because we were mostly downhill -- and I didn’t have to do a lot of work!” Dieterle said.

“We had probably 35 students or 40 students riding with us today. It’s great to cruise down the hill. It’s our favorite race. Being trail ambassadors, that’s what really Start the Cycle is all about. So not only are we building a team within our student group, we’re really helping and facilitating ridership throughout Marquette County,” said Start the Cycle Board Treasurer Lea Dziesinski, who also participated in the race.

“(The race) gets bigger and bigger every year. It gets more exciting every year. And we’re just happy to have this event, you know, as we’re still navigating a post-pandemic world,” added Megan O’Connor, volunteering in the event for Connect Marquette.

This year’s Iron Range Roll featured over 200 participants and we’re able to race either in-person or virtually.

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA of Marquette County.

