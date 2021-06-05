Advertisement

The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll races on

The Iron Range Roll is a 16-mile downhill bike race from Ishpeming to Marquette on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll bike race rolled on Saturday -- returning this year as a live and in-person race.

Hundreds cheered racers to the finish line at Marquette Commons -- from supporters to volunteers.

The Iron Range Roll is a 16-mile downhill race from Ishpeming to Marquette on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

The event was put on by the networking and professional development group Connect Marquette with a focus on community-building -- featuring youth enrichment programs like Start the Cycle.

It was 12-year-old Tristan Dieterle’s first mountain bike race, after previously competing in fat tire bike racing.

“I met a lot of fun people on the trails. And I’m in Start the Cycle, so I met a lot of new people. It was just fun to ride and awesome because we were mostly downhill -- and I didn’t have to do a lot of work!” Dieterle said.

“We had probably 35 students or 40 students riding with us today. It’s great to cruise down the hill. It’s our favorite race. Being trail ambassadors, that’s what really Start the Cycle is all about. So not only are we building a team within our student group, we’re really helping and facilitating ridership throughout Marquette County,” said Start the Cycle Board Treasurer Lea Dziesinski, who also participated in the race.

“(The race) gets bigger and bigger every year. It gets more exciting every year. And we’re just happy to have this event, you know, as we’re still navigating a post-pandemic world,” added Megan O’Connor, volunteering in the event for Connect Marquette.

This year’s Iron Range Roll featured over 200 participants and we’re able to race either in-person or virtually.

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA of Marquette County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Two-vehicle crash at busy Negaunee intersection
A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Fire at North Shore Golf Course
Fire at Menominee golf course
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Youth services area at the Peter White Public Library
Peter White Public Library brings back summer reading programs
Peter White Public Library youth services area.
Summer Reading Program
The over 1,000 acre park offers camping, swimming, fishing, hiking and more
Van Riper State Park prepares for busy camping season
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Houghton County Fairgrounds holds rummage and vendor sale
Houghton County Fairgrounds holds rummage and vendor sale