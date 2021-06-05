The 35th annual Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a year of waiting, an early summer tradition has returned to Escanaba. The Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run kicked off this evening with a parade of classic cars.

“We started 36 years ago and just a bunch of guys in a garage talking about old cars, their love of old cars,” said Mark Caswell, president of Kruisin’ Klassics.

Last year’s events were canceled due to the pandemic but this year, Kruisin’ Klassics is back at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. The fun started Friday evening with a parade of classic cars down Ludington Street. But it doesn’t stop there – festivities continue Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to an outstanding turn out this year because of the lapse of last year. We’re calling it ‘Fun Run 35 Rewind’ because we missed at last year,” said Caswell.

This year, Kruisin’ Klassics is giving away a 1971 Chevy Nova. It features all original paneling and is in its original citrus green color. It has less than 50,000 miles on it and is automatic transmission. You can purchase raffle tickets Saturday at the show.

“We have raffle drawings, silent auctions, we have plenty of food vendors,” said Terrie Belongie, Vice President of Kruisin’ Klassics.

A second car, a Corvette, will be given out to one lucky participant. Attendees to Saturday’s events will be treated to a car show, awards and of course the raffle drawing.

“It’s just a great weekend. We waited for this and it turned out to be an awesome weekend,” said Belongie.

Hundreds of classic cars have registered for the event and everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $5 per person at the gate.

“We have cars coming from all over the United States that are going to be here,” said Belongie.

If you love classic cars, this is the place to be.

