West Iron County dominates Upper Peninsula Division Two Boys Tennis Finals

Wykons win seven of the eight flights
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -

West Iron County 23

Westwood 13

Iron Mountain 10

Ishpeming 7

Gwinn 3

First Singles - Nolan Anderson (WIC) def. David Juul (IM) 6-4, 6-1.

Second Singles - Mitch Ballinger (WIC) def. Brenden LaPoint (IM) 6-1, 6-1

Third Singles - Alex Wickstrom (WIC) def. Chase Prophet (Westwood_ 6-0. 6-1

Fourth Singles - Drew Alexa (WIC) def. Alex Adriano (Westwood) 6-3, 6-3

First Doubles - Garrett Mann/Ryan Lafountain (Westwood) def. Drew Hebert/Logan Horton (WIC) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

Second Doubles - Lucas Isaacson/Cole Alexa (WIC) def. Logan Hurkmans/Ben Rubick (Ishpeming) 6-0, 6-0

Third Doubles - Lucas Shovald/Colton Holm (WIC) def. Zak Senske/Gabe Tossava 7-5, 6-1

Fourth Doubles - Andy Fredrickson/Justin Nelson (WIC) def. Mason Hietikko/John Thomsen 6-0, 6-0

Menominee Girls cruise to Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Crown