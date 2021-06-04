West Iron County dominates Upper Peninsula Division Two Boys Tennis Finals
Wykons win seven of the eight flights
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -
West Iron County 23
Westwood 13
Iron Mountain 10
Ishpeming 7
Gwinn 3
First Singles - Nolan Anderson (WIC) def. David Juul (IM) 6-4, 6-1.
Second Singles - Mitch Ballinger (WIC) def. Brenden LaPoint (IM) 6-1, 6-1
Third Singles - Alex Wickstrom (WIC) def. Chase Prophet (Westwood_ 6-0. 6-1
Fourth Singles - Drew Alexa (WIC) def. Alex Adriano (Westwood) 6-3, 6-3
First Doubles - Garrett Mann/Ryan Lafountain (Westwood) def. Drew Hebert/Logan Horton (WIC) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
Second Doubles - Lucas Isaacson/Cole Alexa (WIC) def. Logan Hurkmans/Ben Rubick (Ishpeming) 6-0, 6-0
Third Doubles - Lucas Shovald/Colton Holm (WIC) def. Zak Senske/Gabe Tossava 7-5, 6-1
Fourth Doubles - Andy Fredrickson/Justin Nelson (WIC) def. Mason Hietikko/John Thomsen 6-0, 6-0
