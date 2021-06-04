Wells Township bridge dedicated to late Michigan Senator Tom Casperson

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, bridge in Wells Township was renamed in honor of late Michigan Senator Tom Casperson.

The Escanaba River Bridge is now known as the Senator Tom Casperson Memorial Bridge. Casperson died last November after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

Senator Ed McBroom, Casperson’s fellow legislator and the sponsor of the bill to rename the bridge, hosted a dedication service before the new sign was unveiled.

“Tom’s impact on Escanaba, Delta County, and the whole U.P. is enormous,” Senator McBroom said. “He’s one of the most successful lawmakers in U.P. history, so we need to continually remind people of that. He loved people, he loved the Upper Peninsula, and he loved God, and that made all the difference.”

Many of Casperson’s fellow Michigan lawmakers attended the dedication—including U.S. Representative Jack Bergman, State Representative Sara Cambensy, and State Representative Greg Markkanen—and spoke of the legacy he’s left behind. Among them was his friend U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga, who Casperson dubbed an honorary Yooper.

“He got attention for the U.P. like no one had really done in a long time,” said Representative Huizenga. “He really was a fierce advocate for his community, and you couldn’t have a better representative being an advocate for the Upper Peninsula.”

Not only is the bridge located in Casperson’s hometown; it is the same bridge he used to drive across during his years of hauling wood with his family.

“I graduated high school, and Tom joined his dad and my dad when we graduated,” said his uncle Marvin Casperson. “My dad retired, and he took over from his dad. We hauled a lot of wood across this bridge over the years.”

Casperson’s wife and children were front and center at the dedication. They say he would have been honored if he could have seen the turnout.

“I think my dad would’ve been extremely humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support and care,” said his eldest daughter Ashley Wakefield. “He would be truly blown away by this.”

“Dad undoubtedly was one of the greatest people that I’ve ever known, and we’ve come to find out that he’s the greatest person to a lot of people,” said Hillary Ebbesen, another of Casperson’s daughters. “To share that with so many amazing people, you cannot beat that.”

The public is invited to a celebration in memory of Senator Tom Casperson on Saturday, June 5. The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

