Vinyl record shows are back at the Ore Dock Brewery

Happening from noon to 11, now through Sunday
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vinyl records are making a comeback in popularity- and so are vinyl record shows.

For the first time in 18 months, there’s a pop-up record sale at the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette.

The show organizer typically hosts a sale every few months and is now seeing a “normal” schedule of events once again.

Over 10,000 records, CDs, tapes and posters will be on sale now through Sunday and again in August in case you miss this one.

“Again, we want everyone to be a part of this event. It’s about the community and it’s about, you know, sharing this love of music and shared memories.” says Jon Teichman.

Teichman added that he’s also there to simply talk about music, answer questions, or take old records off your hands.

The sale is happening on the upstairs floor of the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette from noon to 11 until Sunday.

