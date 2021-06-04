Safety tips to remember as the summer heats U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Good day sunshine.

And the hot temperatures, they’re here in Upper Peninsula too.

But sometimes the temperatures rise to dangerous levels in the summer.

And before we know it, the heat can cause harm to our health, especially if we forget that glass of water before heading out -- whether for a daytime jog or yard work.

“Really, if you wait until you get thirsty, you’ve waited too long,” said Brett Conklin, YMCA of Marquette County Personal Training & Fitness Director.

Conklin reminds to stay hydrated before and during any prolonged activity outside -- staying away from sugary drinks as it can lead to dehydration.

“(Maintain a) continuous water intake, not too much, but continuous over an extended period of time. Actually if you consume too much water at one time, you might actually contribute to the dehydration of your body because that fluid will just flush away your electrolytes and flush through your system rather than actually hydrating yourself,” he added.

Muscle cramps is a sign of heat exhaustion or stroke, which can happen to any of us.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says heatstroke begins when our body temperature reaches 104 degrees -- 107 is enough to kill a child.

And there’s no risk greater leaving a child or pet inside your car on a warm day.

“(In a) vehicle in 10 minutes on an 80-degree day can heat up 20 degrees. That would make your vehicle 100 degrees on the inside. And then in 30 minutes, it would reach 30 degrees higher to make it 110 degrees. That would cause heat exhaustion on any pet. Cracking windows does not help,” explained Marquette Township Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Robert Cochran.

Assistant Fire Chief Cochran also said to call 911 immediately if you see a child or animal left inside a vehicle -- and leave it all to the experts.

“We don’t want to have anybody get in trouble or be held liable for breaking a vehicle or breaking a window of a vehicle. The emergency responders will evaluate the situation and act accordingly,” he said.

Stay hydrated, monitor your exercise as the day heats up -- and don’t forget the sunscreen.

“The biggest thing is to monitor your intensity and know when to back down your intensity. Understand that heat has a huge impact and your body’s ability to perform,” explained Personal Training & Fitness Director Conklin.

Learn more about heat safety tips plus resources from the National Weather Service (NWS) HERE.

Sun safety information plus UV index forecasts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can be found HERE.

