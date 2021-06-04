Advertisement

Police: Third victim dies in Miami banquet hall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida announced “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence.

Miami-Dade law enforcement agencies announced the campaign as a third person died from a gunshot wound suffered during a mass shooting outside a banquet hall on Memorial Day weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Shankquia Peterson had spent days in a coma with a bullet in her head.

She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday morning during a rapper’s album release party.

Another Memorial Day weekend shooting left one person dead and six injured in Wynwood, and a South Beach shooting paralyzed one man and sent a local rapper to jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner Sloan Dorr sold cold brews on tap and bottled brews at the Marquette Farmers Market on...
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
Horse racing fans go through security checks as they arrive at Belmont Park for the 153rd...
Mostly quiet scene hours before Belmont Stakes
Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies