Plan on a Very Warm Weekend with Little or No Rain

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, chance of a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s to near 90, cooler near Lake Michigan, turning cooler along some sections of the Lake Superior shoreline

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm

Highs: upper 80s to near 90, cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Monday: Warm and humid, chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Cooler northerly winds are expected on Wednesday as a large high-pressure system builds over northern Ontario.

