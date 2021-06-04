Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ontonagon man is in jail on drug charges following a 9-month investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

According to UPSET, 29-year-old Mathew Walters was arrested on June 3. He was arraigned in district court Friday after noon on the following charges:

delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine

delivery manufacture of a narcotic

Both charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been selling methamphetamine in the Ontonagon area since September 2020. Detectives also established that the suspect was receiving packages from Arizona. On June 3, 2021, detectives intercepted a package containing methamphetamine and heroin being sent to an address on Woodspur Road in Ontonagon.

The package was delivered to the residence and the suspect was taken into custody when he picked up the package. A search warrant was conducted at the residence and the vehicle the suspect was driving. Detectives recovered a digital scale, numerous electronics and other paperwork indicating drug activity.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 14.

The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

The Michigan State Police–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Calumet Post K-9, MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP-Wakefield Post, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Homeland Security Agency assisted UPSET in this investigation and arrest.

