Advertisement

Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team says they’ve been investigating the man for nine months.
Handcuffs and police lights.
Handcuffs and police lights.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ontonagon man is in jail on drug charges following a 9-month investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

According to UPSET, 29-year-old Mathew Walters was arrested on June 3. He was arraigned in district court Friday after noon on the following charges:

  • delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine
  • delivery manufacture of a narcotic

Both charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been selling methamphetamine in the Ontonagon area since September 2020. Detectives also established that the suspect was receiving packages from Arizona. On June 3, 2021, detectives intercepted a package containing methamphetamine and heroin being sent to an address on Woodspur Road in Ontonagon.

The package was delivered to the residence and the suspect was taken into custody when he picked up the package. A search warrant was conducted at the residence and the vehicle the suspect was driving. Detectives recovered a digital scale, numerous electronics and other paperwork indicating drug activity.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 14.

The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

The Michigan State Police–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Calumet Post K-9, MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP-Wakefield Post, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Homeland Security Agency assisted UPSET in this investigation and arrest.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner Sloan Dorr sold cold brews on tap and bottled brews at the Marquette Farmers Market on...
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Westland man injured in ATV crash
Classic cars parked in downtown Escanaba.
The 35th annual Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run begins
Volunteers work the Community Resource Fair in Marquette
Big turnout for Community Resource Fair in Marquette