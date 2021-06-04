Negaunee’s Will Luke leads Upper Peninsula Division One Boys Tennis All-Stars
Miners First Singles Player had undefeated season
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2021 Boys U.P. Division 1 Tennis Honors
Player of the Year:
Will Luke (Negaunee)
All-UP First Team Singles:
Will Luke (Negaunee), Felipe Zamora (Menominee), Rane Caster (Gladstone),
Gunner Dlugas (Escanaba), Nick Olivier (Marquette), Luke Syrjala (Negaunee)
and Connor Johnson (Marquette)
All-UP Honorable Mention Singles:
Shaun Beauchamp (Escanaba) and Nathan Howes (Escanaba)
All-UP First Team Doubles:
Ryan Moreau/Viktor Pospisil (Escanaba), Carter Hedman/Sean Sailer (Gladstone),
Brady Schultz/Aidan Bellisle (Menominee), Preston Toutant/Nick Jacobetti (Negaunee),
Enzo Stabile/Bobby Caron (Marquette), Caleb Boone/Christie Glodowski (Kingsford) and Isaac Maki/Dawson Williams (Escanaba)
All-UP Honorable Mention Doubles:
Isaac Nash/Ben Trevillian (Kingsford), Gavin Saunders/James Thomson (Negaunee), Tanner McDonald/Jordan Nance (Escanaba)
All-State Singles:
Will Luke (Negaunee) and Nick Olivier (Marquette)
All-State Doubles:
Ryan Moreau/Viktor Pospisil (Escanaba)
