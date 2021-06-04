Advertisement

Negaunee’s Will Luke leads Upper Peninsula Division One Boys Tennis All-Stars

Miners First Singles Player had undefeated season
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2021 Boys U.P. Division 1 Tennis Honors

Player of the Year:

Will Luke (Negaunee)

All-UP First Team Singles:

Will Luke (Negaunee), Felipe Zamora (Menominee), Rane Caster (Gladstone),

Gunner Dlugas (Escanaba), Nick Olivier (Marquette), Luke Syrjala (Negaunee)

and Connor Johnson (Marquette)

All-UP Honorable Mention Singles:

Shaun Beauchamp (Escanaba) and Nathan Howes (Escanaba)

All-UP First Team Doubles:

Ryan Moreau/Viktor Pospisil (Escanaba), Carter Hedman/Sean Sailer (Gladstone),

Brady Schultz/Aidan Bellisle (Menominee), Preston Toutant/Nick Jacobetti (Negaunee),

Enzo Stabile/Bobby Caron (Marquette), Caleb Boone/Christie Glodowski (Kingsford) and Isaac Maki/Dawson Williams (Escanaba)

All-UP Honorable Mention Doubles:

Isaac Nash/Ben Trevillian (Kingsford), Gavin Saunders/James Thomson (Negaunee), Tanner McDonald/Jordan Nance (Escanaba)

All-State Singles:

Will Luke (Negaunee) and Nick Olivier (Marquette)

All-State Doubles:

Ryan Moreau/Viktor Pospisil (Escanaba)

