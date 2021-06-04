‘Mini Golf Guys’ tee off Michigan Tour

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Mini Golf Guys are teeing off their twelfth annual state mini-golf tour.

The three-man group of friends play a week of mini golf in a different state every year.

Eventually, the guys hope to tour all fifty states.

The Mini Golf Guys - Tony Haakenson, Michael Babcock and Alex Cram all attended high school together back in Minnesota, and have been friends ever since.

“This year we’re going to Michigan,” said Babcock. “We’re going to play every course basically from Copper Harbor to Grand Rapids, and it’s going to be a ton of fun.”

“When college kind of hit and we finished that - Alex moved away, and Mike came back up here,” said Haakenson. “We decided to do this to stay together.”

And to tie into the lifelong friendships between the guys, they make it a point to raise money along the way for a charitable cause.

“We partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters because we believe in the friendships and the mentorships that they’re a part of,” said Babcock. “We think that matches closely with what we do. Because really, our trip is all about celebrating friendship.”

And you can also help raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

On Sunday’s course in Copper Harbor, Into the Woods Golf Course and the General Store in Copper Harbor will both be donating a dollar each per round of golf played - by anyone.

So if you like to mini-golf, come on out on Sunday, and your course will be matched too.

To follow the guys on their mini-golf tour of Michigan, go to their website, or Instagram for updates.

