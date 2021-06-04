Middle schoolers plant thousands of new flowers in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular street in Marquette received almost a mile-long make-over today.

Seventh graders from Bothwell Middle School planted thousands of flowers along South Front Street, stretching from Signs Unlimited to the Lake Superior Partnership building.

Over 100 students broke into two groups throughout the morning to plant.

One 7th grader says she is excited to see all the new colors along the road.

“It’s really fun because when people get to drive by they get to see all the different colors, and it feels nice to plant a bunch of stuff,” says Delanie Rhoades.

Other students are happy to help beautify their home for visitors.

“I think it’s fun, it’s definitely gonna get you a little dirty, but I think it’s really nice to make a commitment for the community,” says Kiersten Swanson.

“It’s gonna make it have more beauty and it’ gonna look better for tourists,” says Gracie Langer.

The Marquette Beautification Committee has been hosting the event, called ‘Petunia Pandemonium’ for 33 years.

