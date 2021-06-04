Advertisement

Menominee Girls cruise to Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Crown

Maroons place three in top five
(Pixabay)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - This tournament took place at Sage Run.

1. Menominee 323

2. Westwood 424

3. Marquette 436

4. Houghton 454

5. Escanaba 456

6. Negaunee 509

7. Manistique 521

Individual

1. Josie Hofer, Menomniee 81

2. Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee 84

3. Madison Derusha, Menominee 86

4. Jenna Nolde, Menominee 97

5. Morgan Rhoades, Marquette 98

6. Keegan Leonard, Houghton 98

7. Cierra Scott, Escanaba 99

8. Jillian Koski, Westwood 101

9. Zoe Smith, Marquette 102

10. Laci Moffatt, Westwood 103

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University adds three transfers to Men’s Basketball
Photo: Ryan Johnson / CC BY-SA 2.0
Cedarville runs away with Upper Peninsula Girls Division Three Golf Crown
Metro Councilmembers said if golfers don't want to lose public courses, they should show up to...
Chassell edges North Central for U.P. Boys Division Three Golf Title
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State...
Negaunee’s Will Luke leads Upper Peninsula Division One Boys Tennis All-Stars