Menominee Girls cruise to Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Crown
Maroons place three in top five
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT
HARRIS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - This tournament took place at Sage Run.
1. Menominee 323
2. Westwood 424
3. Marquette 436
4. Houghton 454
5. Escanaba 456
6. Negaunee 509
7. Manistique 521
Individual
1. Josie Hofer, Menomniee 81
2. Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee 84
3. Madison Derusha, Menominee 86
4. Jenna Nolde, Menominee 97
5. Morgan Rhoades, Marquette 98
6. Keegan Leonard, Houghton 98
7. Cierra Scott, Escanaba 99
8. Jillian Koski, Westwood 101
9. Zoe Smith, Marquette 102
10. Laci Moffatt, Westwood 103
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.