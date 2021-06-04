Marquette Senior High Car Parade celebrates 2021 graduating class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night was a celebration for Marquette Senior High’s graduating class with a car parade through the city.

The Class of 2021 was escorted by Marquette City Police as the parade kicked off from the school parking lot.

The celebration route spanned about a four mile drive, taking the seniors through Downtown Marquette, Northern Michigan University and then back to the high school.

Residents were seen lined up along Lincoln Avenue adjacent to the school, as it was the prime night for the city to cheer the graduating class as they paraded through.

For seniors Alyson LaBelle and Campbell Kallio, both of whom played in Marquette Senior High Varsity Tennis, the parade set the festive tone ahead of Friday’s graduation ceremony.

“We’re really excited!” exclaimed LaBelle.

“Yeah, we’re really excited,” Kallio agreed.

“I’m glad a lot of people showed up. And considering COVID, this is a pretty good turnout,” she added.

“I wish us all good luck. To have fun and have a good life,” said senior Tye Parker, who starred as a lineman for the football team.

This year’s senior car parade differed from last year when it was strictly one family allowed per vehicle, according to Marquette Senior High staff.

This time, friends of the same graduating class were able to ride off and celebrate together.

