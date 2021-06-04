Marquette Diocese ordains new priest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Diocese welcomed a new priest during an ordination ceremony at St. Peter Cathedral on Friday afternoon.

Benjamin Rivard was ordained into priesthood by Bishop John Doefler.

Rivard is from the Cornell area. He studied for 7 years at Sacred Heart Seminar in Detroit.

“Priests are really important, they’re essential in the Catholic faith, so I just feel really privileged, I feel very blessed that God has called me to participate in the Catholic faith in this way,” says Father Rivard.

Rivard is assigned as Associate Pastor at both St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette and St. Mary Mission in Big Bay.

