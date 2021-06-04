Marquette Boys capture Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Title
Redmen five shots better than Houghton
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - This tournament was held at Sweetgrass.
1. Marquette 325
2. Houghton 330
3. Calumet 334
4. Menominee 341
5. Kingsford 347
6. Escanaba 349
7. Westwood 353
8. Baraga/L’Anse 356
9. Negaunee 364
10. Sault Ste. Marie 370
11. Manistique 374
12. Ironwood 510
Individual
1. Joseph Luke, Marquette 74
2. Brady Badker, Menominee 75
3. Marino Pisani, Houghton 80
3. Brady Schmierer, Houghton 80
3. Tyler Annala, Westwood 80
3. Matt Solda, Kingsford 80
7. Andrew MacIntyre, Menominee 81
8. Dan Loukus, Calumet 82
8. Lincoln Sager, Marquette 82
8. Troy Watt, Kingsford 82
