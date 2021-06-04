Advertisement

Marquette Boys capture Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Title

Redmen five shots better than Houghton
(Pixabay)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - This tournament was held at Sweetgrass.

1. Marquette 325

2. Houghton 330

3. Calumet 334

4. Menominee 341

5. Kingsford 347

6. Escanaba 349

7. Westwood 353

8. Baraga/L’Anse 356

9. Negaunee 364

10. Sault Ste. Marie 370

11. Manistique 374

12. Ironwood 510

Individual

1. Joseph Luke, Marquette 74

2. Brady Badker, Menominee 75

3. Marino Pisani, Houghton 80

3. Brady Schmierer, Houghton 80

3. Tyler Annala, Westwood 80

3. Matt Solda, Kingsford 80

7. Andrew MacIntyre, Menominee 81

8. Dan Loukus, Calumet 82

8. Lincoln Sager, Marquette 82

8. Troy Watt, Kingsford 82

