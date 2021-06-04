Marquette artist paints mural near entrance to Father Marquette Catholic Academy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette school now has a new mural on the side of it.

Father Marquette Catholic Academy asked local artist Lindsey Naylor to paint a nature-themed mural on the blank wall next to the entrance.

The school only requested its eagle mascot, the Father Marquette statue, and St. Peter Cathedral be included in the mural.

Naylor put over 35 hours in 3 weeks into the painting. She finished it Friday.

A second grader from the academy explains the process of watching the mural come to life.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I thought they were just painting something on it, like someone else. And then I saw trees and leaves. Once it got better and better I was kind of getting the picture of what it was like,” says Lucia Valenzuela.

Painter Lindsey Naylor has done about 7 other murals around Marquette.

