Advertisement

Marquette artist paints mural near entrance to Father Marquette Catholic Academy

The new mural is on the wall next to the school entrance.
The new mural is on the wall next to the school entrance.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette school now has a new mural on the side of it.

Father Marquette Catholic Academy asked local artist Lindsey Naylor to paint a nature-themed mural on the blank wall next to the entrance.

The school only requested its eagle mascot, the Father Marquette statue, and St. Peter Cathedral be included in the mural.

Naylor put over 35 hours in 3 weeks into the painting. She finished it Friday.

A second grader from the academy explains the process of watching the mural come to life.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I thought they were just painting something on it, like someone else. And then I saw trees and leaves. Once it got better and better I was kind of getting the picture of what it was like,” says Lucia Valenzuela.

Painter Lindsey Naylor has done about 7 other murals around Marquette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner Sloan Dorr sold cold brews on tap and bottled brews at the Marquette Farmers Market on...
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Westland man injured in ATV crash
Classic cars parked in downtown Escanaba.
The 35th annual Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run begins
Volunteers work the Community Resource Fair in Marquette
Big turnout for Community Resource Fair in Marquette