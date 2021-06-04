How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the story of a wedding vow backed by a community commitment.

“You know we were anxiously watching that May 30th date approach this spring,” said Jake Landuyt with his wife, Elizabeth.

May 30th in Mackinac Island would be the time and place that the couple would become ‘Mr. and Mrs. Landuyt.’

Both are from Lower Michigan, with Elizabeth growing up not too far from the island -- in Mackinaw City.

They both met while attending the University of Michigan, getting engaged in 2019.

Sunday, they married at Mackinac Island’s Sainte Anne’s Church followed by an evening reception at the Yacht Club.

“My dad started his ‘Father of the Bride’ speech -- and was interrupted by some guests asking him to stop. They noticed smoke next door,” said Mrs. Landuyt.

The celebration stopped and guests evacuated, as fire spread in the Brigadoon Cottage next door.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken for the family. But we were so thankful nobody was hurt. So we took time to (Sainte Anne’s Church) to pray,” Mrs. Landuyt explained.

“A prayer of thankfulness for the family being safe and getting out of that home and their dogs out of that home,” Mr. Landuyt added.

It was a time to reflect -- and close the day.

But the Mackinac Island community did not want to see the day over for the newlyweds.

Enter Mission Point Resort and nearby businesses.

“My brother (Mark Ware) is our CEO and he was in the lobby when all this happened. Our general manager was downtown and saw it all and gave him a quick call. And immediately everyone started getting tables and chairs out to do this,” Liz Ware, Mission Point Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

From catering and supplies by the Island House Hotel kitchen and the Pink Pony, bartending led by Mission Point’s head bellman, late evening ferry services by Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry to entourage assistance, it was all taken care of.

“As if this island was not already special enough to us to want to have our wedding there. After what we saw on Sunday, the ‘Magic of Mackinac’ and its people are so real and we are forever grateful,” Mrs. Landuyt said.

“Yes,” concurred Mr. Landuyt.

For this loving couple on Sunday May 30th, they were ready for their lifelong commitment together.

And the Mackinac Island community were committed to see it happen that fateful day.

