Heat dome moves in
We’re entering a hot stretch of weather as a broad upper-level ridge moves in and sets up shop for a while. This will bring unseasonably hot air to the Great Lakes. Then, a stalled front will hang north of us into early next week. Scattered showers and storms return for Monday and Tuesday/
Today: Sunny and toasty
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s shorelines
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, and breezy
>Highs: Low 90s inland, 80s shorelines
Sunday: Morning showers, otherwise mostly sunny, hot/humid
>Highs: Near 90° inland, 80s shorelines
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mainly 80s
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: Near 80°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Around 80°
