Heat dome moves in

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
We’re entering a hot stretch of weather as a broad upper-level ridge moves in and sets up shop for a while. This will bring unseasonably hot air to the Great Lakes. Then, a stalled front will hang north of us into early next week. Scattered showers and storms return for Monday and Tuesday/

Today: Sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s shorelines

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, and breezy

>Highs: Low 90s inland, 80s shorelines

Sunday: Morning showers, otherwise mostly sunny, hot/humid

>Highs: Near 90° inland, 80s shorelines

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly 80s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Near 80°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 80°

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

