Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is announcing the outcomes of five public integrity investigations, which resulted in charges in four cases involving law enforcement officers and clearing a fifth case of any criminal wrongdoing.

One of the officers charged was Gogebic County Deputy Scott Voit, the AG’s office said in a Friday release.

In February 2020, Deputy Voit ordered an inmate to kneel in order to remove handcuffs from him. Before the inmate could fully kneel down, Voit threw the inmate to the ground to remove the handcuffs, which was caught on video.

The AG’s office says video evidence of the incident shows that the inmate was not resisting the handcuff removal.

After examination and tests, the inmate was diagnosed with abrasions on his wrists, a contusion on his back, and a rib fracture.

Voit will be charged with the following in the Upper Peninsula’s 98th District Court in Bessemer:

One count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor

One count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony

Voit is scheduled to be arraigned on June 21.

Michigan State Police conducted the investigation that led to Voit’s charges.

There were three other officers charged statewide, and one more case that was dismissed. The others charged included Cpl. Christopher Ellul – Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, Kenric Mukrdechian – Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and Matthew Mistretta – Hartford Police Department. No charges were filed in the fifth case, for the Jason Gallegos case in the Lansing Police Department.

Read more about all the cases here.

