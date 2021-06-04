Advertisement

Gilbert Elementary students have field day for last day of school

Activities included hula hooping, noodle tag, and running through an obstacle course
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the last day of school for students at the Gwinn School District, and kids at Gilbert Elementary celebrated with a field day.

Students participated in multiple outdoor activities, including hula hooping, noodle tag, and running through an obstacle course. The students also enjoyed some ice cream and signed each other’s yearbooks.

Gilbert’s principal, Marci Paulsen, says despite the pandemic, the school year mostly went well.

“The teachers were fabulous,” Paulsen said. “The year went way better than expected, and I think it’s all due to the great planning that went on to the school year starting this year.”

Students and faculty hope for a normal start to next year as well as less masking by that point.

