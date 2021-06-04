Advertisement

Escanaba wins U.P. Boys Tennis Title in 14 years

More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State...
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State title.(Pixabay)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Division One Finals

Escanaba 19

Negaunee 13

Menominee 10

Marquette 5

Gladstone 2

Kingsford 1

First Singles - Will Luke (Negaunee) def. Gunnar Dlugas (Escanaba) 6-0, 6-0

Second Singles - Luke Syrjala (Negaunee) def. Connor Johnson (Marquette) 6-1, 6-3

Third Singles - Nathan Howes (Escanaba) def. Brock Murphy (Menominee) 6-1, 7-5

Fourth Singles - Danny Birch (Menominee) def. Connor Smale (Escanaba) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

First Doubles - Ryan Moreau/Viktor Pospisil (Escanaba) def. Preston Toutant/Nick Jacobetti 7-6, 6-2

Second Doubles - Isaac Maki/Dawson Williams (Escanaba) def. Gavin Saunders/James Thomson (Negaunee) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Third Doubles - Tanner McDonald/Jordan Nance (Escanaba) def. Connor Coduti/Landan Bardowski (Menominee) 6-3, 7-5

Fourth Doubles - Braydon Ogelsby/Nathan Marcotte (Negaunee) def. Brayden Roberts/Joe Hubert (Escanaba) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University adds three transfers to Men’s Basketball
Photo: Ryan Johnson / CC BY-SA 2.0
Cedarville runs away with Upper Peninsula Girls Division Three Golf Crown
Metro Councilmembers said if golfers don't want to lose public courses, they should show up to...
Chassell edges North Central for U.P. Boys Division Three Golf Title
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State...
Negaunee’s Will Luke leads Upper Peninsula Division One Boys Tennis All-Stars
Menominee Girls cruise to Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Crown