Escanaba wins U.P. Boys Tennis Title in 14 years
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Division One Finals
Escanaba 19
Negaunee 13
Menominee 10
Marquette 5
Gladstone 2
Kingsford 1
First Singles - Will Luke (Negaunee) def. Gunnar Dlugas (Escanaba) 6-0, 6-0
Second Singles - Luke Syrjala (Negaunee) def. Connor Johnson (Marquette) 6-1, 6-3
Third Singles - Nathan Howes (Escanaba) def. Brock Murphy (Menominee) 6-1, 7-5
Fourth Singles - Danny Birch (Menominee) def. Connor Smale (Escanaba) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
First Doubles - Ryan Moreau/Viktor Pospisil (Escanaba) def. Preston Toutant/Nick Jacobetti 7-6, 6-2
Second Doubles - Isaac Maki/Dawson Williams (Escanaba) def. Gavin Saunders/James Thomson (Negaunee) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
Third Doubles - Tanner McDonald/Jordan Nance (Escanaba) def. Connor Coduti/Landan Bardowski (Menominee) 6-3, 7-5
Fourth Doubles - Braydon Ogelsby/Nathan Marcotte (Negaunee) def. Brayden Roberts/Joe Hubert (Escanaba) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
