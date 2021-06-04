Escanaba engineering company recognizes up and coming talent

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The engineering industry is empowering young aspiring innovators and disabled veterans one machine at a time.

Engineered Machine Products (EMP) is “Powering the future” by collaborating with up and coming talent right in Escanaba.

“We want to introduce the kids to not only manufacturing but the technology around it,” EMP maintenance manager, Gabe Kluka, said. “I mean, it’s not getting any simpler or any cheaper to do any of this so it’s nice to have the talent locally.”

Some EMP employees, like Kluka, mentor the Escanaba high school and junior high robotics team. Friday, the students had the opportunity to present their self-made honey helper lift, designed to lift and transport beehives, at the EMP Headquarters.

The purpose of the lift goes beyond being a good tool in the beekeeping industry. It also helps disabled veterans pick up the beehives which could weigh up to 100 pounds when full.

Veteran Congressman Jack Bergman was, also, in attendance to witness the future of this country gave back to those who sacrificed for this country.

“Partnering with the school systems and the business world to provide those educational and work opportunities is what’s going to produce our next generation of productive citizens,” Bergman said.

The initiative is part of an “innovative challenge”. The objective was to create something that could improve mental health and physical well-being. So, the students chose to partner with the “Heroes to Hives” program, which offers financial and personal wellness of veterans through free professional training and community development centered around beekeeping.

“There still out there,” Escanaba High School robotics student Trinity Busick said. “The veterans and maybe disabled people in general. They still get to do stuff. They still get to be part of general living.”

Next, the students will send the honey helper down to Michigan State University Extension in Lansing to be refined and possibly manufactured soon.

Bergman also presented two employees with “Journeyman Apprenticeship” certificates and said the sky is the limit for young talent.

