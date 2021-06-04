Advertisement

Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation

By KABC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) - The daughter of a firefighter who was shot to death earlier in the week graduated high school Thursday.

KABC reports several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the venue as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered.

She wore her father’s firefighting jacket over her graduation robe.

The bittersweet moment came only two days after 44-year-old Tory Carlon was shot and killed at his fire station by a coworker.

Authorities said it was the result of an unspecified work-related dispute.

The gunman took his own life at his home after setting it on fire.

A captain wounded in the shooting is recovering from surgery.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner Sloan Dorr sold cold brews on tap and bottled brews at the Marquette Farmers Market on...
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
Horse racing fans go through security checks as they arrive at Belmont Park for the 153rd...
Mostly quiet scene hours before Belmont Stakes
Dr. Anthony Fauci is responding to the online publication of some of his emails from early on...
GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies