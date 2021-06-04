Advertisement

Chassell edges North Central for U.P. Boys Division Three Golf Title

Jets Mercier is the medalist
Metro Councilmembers said if golfers don't want to lose public courses, they should show up to...
Metro Councilmembers said if golfers don't want to lose public courses, they should show up to them. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tournament took place at Oaks Caddyshack Club.

1. Chassell 377

2. North Central 379

3. Engadine 426

4. Ontonagon 435

5. Forest Park 437

Individuals

1. Bryson Mercier, North Central 73

2. Tomas Immonen, Ontonagon 75

3. Jay Freel, Cedarville 84

3. Dean Pietila, Chassell 84

5. Caleb Kholman, Cedarville 89

6. Todd Rautiola, Chassell 93

6. Davin Hill, Dollar Bay 93

8. Ethan Kopt, Forest Park 97

9. Brayden Wilhour, Big Bay de Noc 98

10. Brett LaBonte, North Central 99

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University adds three transfers to Men’s Basketball
Photo: Ryan Johnson / CC BY-SA 2.0
Cedarville runs away with Upper Peninsula Girls Division Three Golf Crown
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State...
Negaunee’s Will Luke leads Upper Peninsula Division One Boys Tennis All-Stars
Menominee Girls cruise to Upper Peninsula Division One Golf Crown