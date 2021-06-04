Chassell edges North Central for U.P. Boys Division Three Golf Title
Jets Mercier is the medalist
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tournament took place at Oaks Caddyshack Club.
1. Chassell 377
2. North Central 379
3. Engadine 426
4. Ontonagon 435
5. Forest Park 437
Individuals
1. Bryson Mercier, North Central 73
2. Tomas Immonen, Ontonagon 75
3. Jay Freel, Cedarville 84
3. Dean Pietila, Chassell 84
5. Caleb Kholman, Cedarville 89
6. Todd Rautiola, Chassell 93
6. Davin Hill, Dollar Bay 93
8. Ethan Kopt, Forest Park 97
9. Brayden Wilhour, Big Bay de Noc 98
10. Brett LaBonte, North Central 99
