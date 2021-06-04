Advertisement

Appeal denied for man accused of 1976 murders

A judge has denied Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s motion that would allow his attorneys to argue that someone else is responsible for the decades-old murders of a couple in a park.
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven
Pictured: Raymond L. Vannieuwenhoven (WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A judge has denied a Wisconsin man’s motion that would allow his attorneys to argue another man is responsible for the 1976 murder of a couple at a Wisconsin county park.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven faces two counts of first-degree murder, for the death of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. The murders went unsolved for decades, until a DNA sample off of a licked envelope directly tied Vannieuwenhoven to evidence at the scene of the crime. Sexual assault charges were also brought to the table, but were dropped because of the statute of limitations.

Vannieuwenhoven’s lawyers wanted to argue that someone else, Robert Lukesh, was responsible for the murders. According to court documents, they tried a similar argument with a county worker that a Marinette County judge denied. Lukesh is deceased.

In a written statement, Judge James Morrison wrote that, though Robert Lukesh had a “perhaps lifelong” habit of sexual exploitation and conduct, his range appeared to be limited to victims in his family and close circle. Though Lukesh was seen at the crime scene, bringing coffee and sandwiches to law enforcement on the scene, there is no direct connection linking him to the murders.

Vannieuwenhoven’s trial is set to begin on July 19 in Marinette County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner Sloan Dorr sold cold brews on tap and bottled brews at the Marquette Farmers Market on...
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Westland man injured in ATV crash
Classic cars parked in downtown Escanaba.
The 35th annual Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run begins
Volunteers work the Community Resource Fair in Marquette
Big turnout for Community Resource Fair in Marquette