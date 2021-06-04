Appeal denied for man accused of 1976 murders

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A judge has denied a Wisconsin man’s motion that would allow his attorneys to argue another man is responsible for the 1976 murder of a couple at a Wisconsin county park.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven faces two counts of first-degree murder, for the death of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. The murders went unsolved for decades, until a DNA sample off of a licked envelope directly tied Vannieuwenhoven to evidence at the scene of the crime. Sexual assault charges were also brought to the table, but were dropped because of the statute of limitations.

Vannieuwenhoven’s lawyers wanted to argue that someone else, Robert Lukesh, was responsible for the murders. According to court documents, they tried a similar argument with a county worker that a Marinette County judge denied. Lukesh is deceased.

In a written statement, Judge James Morrison wrote that, though Robert Lukesh had a “perhaps lifelong” habit of sexual exploitation and conduct, his range appeared to be limited to victims in his family and close circle. Though Lukesh was seen at the crime scene, bringing coffee and sandwiches to law enforcement on the scene, there is no direct connection linking him to the murders.

Vannieuwenhoven’s trial is set to begin on July 19 in Marinette County Circuit Court.

