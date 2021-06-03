State health director stands by COVID nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans continue to ask questions about the impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes.

Today, the director the state health department responded to some of their concerns.

“You believe that the number that is being reported on your website is the true value of nursing home deaths in Michigan right now?” asked Rep. Steven Johnson, R-House Oversight Committee Chair.

“I do,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director.

The director of the state health department says MDHHS relies on nursing homes to self-report deaths and that 100 percent of them are reporting.

“When we need to, and we will at some point, have to do a verification or a validation against the self-reported number and what we have in our death certificates,” said Hertel.

The director says that has not happened yet because nursing homes are only required to provide death numbers, not personal information. The director believes the verification will not change current numbers.

“I don’t think that the nursing homes have any reason or incentive to try to hide the deaths that have occurred with their residents,” said Hertel.

Hertel also notes that there is a difference between nursing homes and other long-term care facilities like adult foster care facilities.

Most of those facilities, that are licensed for more than 12 people, are also reporting COVID deaths to the state. Right now, 88 percent of them are.

“If we don’t have all of them reporting, there could be a contention that they’re not reporting any deaths,” said Hertel. “Or maybe they haven’t experienced any deaths.”

State data shows long-term care facility deaths make up for 28 percent of all coronavirus deaths statewide. The chair of the House Oversight Committee says he plans to request an audit of that data.

