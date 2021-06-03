Advertisement

State health director stands by COVID nursing home deaths

State data shows long-term care facility deaths make up for 28 percent of all coronavirus deaths statewide
By Nick Friend
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans continue to ask questions about the impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes.

Today, the director the state health department responded to some of their concerns.

“You believe that the number that is being reported on your website is the true value of nursing home deaths in Michigan right now?” asked Rep. Steven Johnson, R-House Oversight Committee Chair.

“I do,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director.

The director of the state health department says MDHHS relies on nursing homes to self-report deaths and that 100 percent of them are reporting.

“When we need to, and we will at some point, have to do a verification or a validation against the self-reported number and what we have in our death certificates,” said Hertel.

The director says that has not happened yet because nursing homes are only required to provide death numbers, not personal information. The director believes the verification will not change current numbers.

“I don’t think that the nursing homes have any reason or incentive to try to hide the deaths that have occurred with their residents,” said Hertel.

Hertel also notes that there is a difference between nursing homes and other long-term care facilities like adult foster care facilities.

Most of those facilities, that are licensed for more than 12 people, are also reporting COVID deaths to the state. Right now, 88 percent of them are.

“If we don’t have all of them reporting, there could be a contention that they’re not reporting any deaths,” said Hertel. “Or maybe they haven’t experienced any deaths.”

State data shows long-term care facility deaths make up for 28 percent of all coronavirus deaths statewide. The chair of the House Oversight Committee says he plans to request an audit of that data.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 59-year-old man won $1 million with this scratch off lottery ticket purchased at the Speedway...
Michigan man wins $1 million, forgets to remove gas pump nozzle from car
FILE. Gogebic County Jail in Bessemer, Mich.
Gogebic County deputy charged following Feb. 2020 jail incident
The reception for newlyweds Jake and Elizabeth Landuyt was right next door to the burning...
How the Mackinac Island community saved a wedding celebration during Sunday cottage fire
Handcuffs and police lights.
Ontonagon man arrested on meth, heroin charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Owner Sloan Dorr sold cold brews on tap and bottled brews at the Marquette Farmers Market on...
Misery Bay Coffee debuts new coffee trailer at Marquette Farmers Market
Houghton County Sheriff Department investigating stolen golf cart
Westland man injured in ATV crash
Classic cars parked in downtown Escanaba.
The 35th annual Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run begins
Volunteers work the Community Resource Fair in Marquette
Big turnout for Community Resource Fair in Marquette