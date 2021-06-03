Raise the Roof Golf Outing aims to raises money for Habitat for Humanity

Advertisement

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 3, 2021
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Raise the Roof Golf Outing is going on in Iron Mountain Friday June 4. The Habitat for Humanity Menominee River chapter hosts this event every year to raise money for their efforts repairing homes and building new ones for those who qualify. This year the need for funds is amplified as the cost for building materials has skyrocketed in recent months.

“The building costs, as everyone is aware, are four to fives times what they normally would be so our elderly and disabled and income qualified families cannot afford to pay those costs so fundraises like this will allow us to continue our mission, continue to build those ramps, continue to build houses and every dollar makes a difference.” said Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Chapter Executive Director.

This will be the 19th year for the event. It takes place at the Timberstone Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. central time. There is still room for a few teams to sign up.

