Preparations begin for 65th annual Marquette Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

The BBQ will be drive-thru style on Sunday, June 13.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations for the 65th annual Kiwanis Chicken Barbeque is underway.

The BBQ is happening Sunday, June 13 from 11:30 A.M. until 2P.M.

This year, the Marquette Kiwanis Club is doing a drive-thru version at the Lakeview Arena, and no seating will be available inside.

The meal includes half a chicken, baked potatoes, baked beans, ice cream, and milk.

“It’s a wonderful meal for $15. It supports the Kiwanis Club. All the profits are donated to organizations within the community. We will have the help of the girls’ volleyball organization known as the Artic Cats,” said Marquette Kiwanis Chicken Barbeque co-chair Richard Guenter.

Tickets are not necessary, but can be purchased from Marquette Kiwanis Club members, First National Trust and Wealth Management bank in Marquette Township.

