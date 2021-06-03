Advertisement

Pregnancy Services hosts “Walk for Life”

This year’s theme is “love them both”
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pregnancy Services of Delta County is hosting it’s annual “Walk for Life” in Escanaba on June 12 at nine a.m. in Ludington Park

There are one- and two-mile options and a virtual walk starting June 13th, continuing through the 19th. This year’s Walk for Life theme is “love them both.”

“We empower women with the truth that they are not alone, they are loved, they are capable, and they deserve to live life in abundance and that life can include the life of their child. We serve in these ways because we love them both,” said Audra Buchmiller, executive director of Pregnancy Services of Delta County.

This year’s goal is $35,000. If at least $30,000 is raised, a friend of the ministry will donate an additional $15,000. Pregnancy Services of Delta County is already more than half way to its goal.

This event will help Pregnancy Services continue providing support to families in the community. Services provided include pregnancy tests, pregnancy education, an ‘earn while you learn’ parenting program, man to man mentoring, pregnancy loss support and post abortive support.

If you would like to register for the event or make a donation, click here. You can also register for the event in person on June 12 starting at eight a.m.

