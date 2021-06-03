Mohawk ‘Party in the Park’ kicks off Satuday

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a new community event is coming to Keweenaw County.

“Party in the Park” takes place at the Mohawk Park now every Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the park will become a family fun ground.

The organizer said nearly 60 vendors will alternate weekly throughout the summer.

There will be food, sweet treats and craft vendors on site.

Being on the highway, it’s also an easy stop for any tourists headed north.

“It’s going to be beautiful,” said Rena Lempa, “Party in the Park” organizer. “We got slushies coming, and a beautiful park. Bring the kids, they can come and play. We got lots going on.”

Additionally, the event organizers are always open to more vendors.

If you are interested in becoming one, you can get in touch with them via Facebook.

