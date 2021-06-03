Marquette County school districts prepare summer meal programs

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Classes are coming to an end for Marquette County schools, but that doesn’t mean all services the districts provide for students are stopping. Some school districts are making sure their students are well-fed throughout the summer.

Beginning June 14, Marquette Area Public Schools will provide free daily breakfast and lunch for children 18 and under on site at Bothwell Middle School and Cherry Creek Elementary. At Bothwell, breakfast will be available from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cherry Creek will offer breakfast from 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Food service director Chris Collins says MAPS will also offer a pickup option for students who can’t come to campus for each meal.

“We’ll have a five-day pack of breakfast and lunch, where parents can go and pick those up,” he said. “We’re going to be at Cherry Creek and Sandy Knoll for our non-congregate feeding.”

Non-congregate meal pickup will take place every Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. at Cherry Creek and from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Sandy Knoll. MAPS meals are also available to those up to 26 years old “enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a State or local public education agency.”

Also beginning June 14, Ishpeming Public Schools will offer free meals to any child 17 and under. Multiple meals will be available for pickup at Ishpeming High and Middle schools’ Pearl Street entrance on Mondays and Thursdays.

“We focus on providing fresh fruit and veggies in every bag,” said Calvin Attwell, food service director for Ishpeming Public Schools. “Breakfasts are going to be a whole grain cereal. Lunches are going to be ham and cheese sandwiches, some peanut butter and jelly, and there’ll be some breaded chicken products too.”

Both Atwell and Collins say making sure students are well-nourished is a key part of their jobs, even after the final day of school.

“A lot of students rely on getting school meals, but over the summer, those meals aren’t always there,” said Collins. “We’re offering these meals so there is no gap in nutrition for these children.”

“Kids don’t always have access to a meal, and we can help offset kids worrying, ‘Am I going to have breakfast and lunch today, or do I have to wait?’” Atwell said.

To learn more about free meal opportunities for kids where you live this summer, contact your local school district.

