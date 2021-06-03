Little Brothers prepares for pancake breakfast

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is hosting a pancake breakfast in Hancock.

Guests can show up between 7 a.m. and noon for a five-dollar plate of pancakes.

Proceeds from the event will be put towards Little Brother’s medical transportation program.

Additionally, each plate gets you a ticket in the Mustang convertible sweepstakes.

You can buy more tickets separately all summer long - the drawing will take place on September 17.

“We are going to be serving indoors 50% capacity,” said Development Director Carol Korpela. “But we’ll also be serving outdoors and there will be takeout available. It’s pancakes, blueberry pancakes and sausage.”

The director said she hopes to see a big turnout this weekend to support Little Brothers.

