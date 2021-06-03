Elmer’s hosts “Coffee with a Cop”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County grocery store wanted to show its support for local law enforcement and its customers.

“They’re inviting the public to come, talk with the police officers, have a free cup of coffee and a free doughnut,” said Steven Wallenius, a road trooper for MSP Gladstone.

Elmer’s County Market hosted an opportunity Monday for the community to meet and talk to some of Delta County’s law enforcement, including Michigan State Police, Escanaba Public Safety and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s nice for the public to come and talk to officers and see that were a lot better and nicer people then some people are thinking,” said Wallenius.

Originally, Elmer’s planned on providing both coffee and donuts. But yesterday, Starbucks called wanting to donate the coffee.

“They saw us promoting it on Facebook so it’s really great to be able to partner with another community member for this event,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, marketing coordinator for Elmer’s County Market.

One trooper says he wants the community to know that he loves what he does.

“We love to do the job, we love to take care of our public and the community. That’s why we took this job,” said Wallenius.

Elmer’s says this was a way to appreciate local law enforcement and helps the community see the person behind the badge.

“The local law-enforcement does so much for our community and it’s just a small way that we can show our appreciation to them and show our appreciation to our customers as well,” said Dagenais-Gendron.

This was Elmer’s fifth Coffee with a Cop event and part of Elmer’s 35th anniversary celebration. Even though Elmer’s doesn’t plan to host an event until next year, law enforcement says they always welcome positive interactions with the community.

